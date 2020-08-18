The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 34 new deaths, seven of which occurred between July 21 and Aug. 9 and were identified from death certificates. One of those belatedly-reported deaths was in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 73,207, with 2,128 deaths,” according to the MSDH statement Tuesday.
Hancock County’s reported total of COVID-19 cases remained at 432 on Tuesday, for the second day in a row, but the number of deaths from the virus here has grown to 17. Eight of those cases and four of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
There were 32 new cases and two new deaths reported in Harrison County on Tuesday, making the totals there 2,836 cases with 40 deaths. Of that total, 148 cases and 16 deaths occurred in long-term care facilities.
In Pearl River County, five new cases were reported Tuesday, with no new deaths, making the totals there 618 cases with 42 deaths; 66 of the cases and 18 of the deaths occurred in long-term care.
As of Aug. 16, MSDH estimates that 56,577 Mississippi residents have recovered from the virus.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, 541,254 people had been tested for the virus statewide.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis. Call 228-867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead. Call 228-867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
