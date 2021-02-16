The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 734 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths, including 14 new cases in Hancock County.
“Four deaths occurred on Feb. 14, and 33 occurred between Nov. 11 and Feb. 10, identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement Tuesday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 288,714, with 6,501 deaths.
“Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified two new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and no deaths. There are currently 112 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
On Monday, MSDH reported 544 new cases and two new deaths statewide; on Sunday, the agency reported 1,093 cases with two new deaths; on Saturday, MSDH reported 695 cases of the virus and 32 deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,334 cases of coronavirus with 72 deaths, including 68 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities. There were five new cases reported in Hancock County on Monday; and 15 new cases reported on Sunday.
Also as of Tuesday, Harrison County had 16,162 cases with 264 deaths, including 482 cases and 65 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County had 3,985 total cases with 126 deaths, including 186 cases and 34 deaths in long-term care.
As of Feb. 15, the MSDH estimates that 264,456 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Feb. 14, there were 572 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 153 patients in an ICU and nearly 100 patients on ventilators. There were also 27 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“All residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
