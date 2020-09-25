The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 722 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 20 new deaths.
Five new cases and one new death were reported in Hancock County.
Seven of the confirmed COVID-19 released deaths occurred between Sept. 11 and Sept. 24, identified from death certificate reports, including the new death reported in Hancock County.
Hancock County’s total number of cases stands at 582 with 22 COVID-19-related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 96,032 with 2,894 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Friday. “There are now 126 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of September 23, the MSDH reports that 514 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 149 patients in ICU; 117 patients with suspected infection; and 84 patients on ventilators.
As of September 20, the MSDH estimates that 85,327 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of September 24, MSDH has administered a total of 109,686 tests and 702,363 administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 812,049.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
