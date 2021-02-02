The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 705 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 76 deaths, including 12 new cases and one new death in Hancock County.
The deaths occurred between Jan. 7 and Feb. 1 and many were “identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement Tuesday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 276,531, with 6,132 deaths.
“Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 30 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and eight deaths. There are currently 164 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
On Monday, MSDH reported 705 cases of COVID-19 with 11 deaths. On Sunday, it reported 811 cases with 27 new deaths; on Saturday, the agency reported 1,528 cases of the virus and 36 deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,174 cases of coronavirus with 67 deaths, including 68 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities. There were eight new cases reported in Hancock County on Monday; 26 new cases on Sunday; and 21 new cases and one new death reported on Saturday.
Also as of Tuesday, Harrison County had 15,376 cases with 234 deaths, including 481 cases and 65 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 3,749 total cases with 113 deaths, including 186 cases and 33 deaths in long-term care.
As of Jan. 24, the MSDH estimates that 222,812 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Jan. 31, 913 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 269 patients in an ICU and 152 patients on ventilators. There were also 35 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.