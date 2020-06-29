COVID-19 infections continue to spike in Mississippi, with 675 new cases and 20 new deaths reported in the state on Monday, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH). Hancock County has now reported 120 total cases since March 11, with 13 deaths.
Eighteen of the confirmed deaths on Monday occurred between May 5 and June 22, identified from death certificate reports, according to MSDH.
"Currently there are 513 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, and 206 with suspected COVID-19," according to the agency's statement Monday.
MSDH reported 361 new cases on Sunday, with four deaths; 465 cases on Sunday with 13 new deaths -- three of which occurred between June 8 and June 15 and were identified from death certificate reports; and 550 new cases on Saturday with six new deaths.
As of June 28, MSDH reports that of the 513 Mississippians hospitalized, 158 patients are in ICU and 93 patients are on a ventilator.
The statewide totals, as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, were 26,567 cases with 1,059 deaths. Also as of Sunday, 19,388 Mississippians are "presumed recovered" from the virus.
As of Monday, 688 total cases had been reported in Harrison County, with seven deaths; and 237 cases had been reported in Pearl River County, with 32 deaths.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
