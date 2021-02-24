The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 669 new cases of COVID-19 — including nine new cases in Hancock County — and 28 new deaths in the state.
“Sixteen deaths occurred between February 13 and February 22, and 12 occurred between January 14 and February 16, identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement Wednesday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 291,891, with 6,605 deaths.”
As of Wednesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,386 cases with 73 deaths, including 68 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities.
There were five new cases reported in Hancock County on Monday; three cases on Sunday; and two new cases reported on Saturday.
Also as of Wednesday, Harrison County had 16,431 cases with 275 deaths, with 482 cases and 65 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 4,083 total cases with 128 deaths, including 186 cases and 35 deaths in long-term care.
As of Feb. 22, the MSDH estimates that 273,437 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
Also as of Feb. 21, there were 512 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 153 patients in an ICU and 93 patients on ventilators. There were also 59 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“All residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
