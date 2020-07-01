The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 653 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 9 new deaths.
Four of the confirmed deaths occurred between June 18 and June 25, identified from death certificate reports, MSDH states.
Hancock County’s total number of cases stands at 120 with 13 COVID-19-related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 27,900, with 1,082 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “There are now 98 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of June 28, the MSDH estimates that 19,388 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of June 30, the number of patients hospitalized with confirmed infection is 579; 207 hospitalized with suspected infection; 160 patients in ICU; and 85 patients on ventilators, according to MSDH.
As of June 30, MSDH has administered a total of 53,779 tests and 251,821 administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 305,600.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
