The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including seven new cases in Hancock County—and 33 new deaths.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 68,293, with 1,944 deaths,” the agency said in its statement Tuesday.
Hancock County now has a reported total of 402 cases of COVID-19, with 14 deaths from the virus; including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County reported 71 new cases and one new death as of Tuesday, bringing the total there to 2,601 cases of the novel coronavirus with 36 deaths, including 146 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care.
Five new cases and one new death were reported in Pearl River County on Tuesday, bringing the totals to 559 cases with 40 deaths, including 57 cases and 16 deaths in long-term care.
MSDH reports that as of last 6 p.m. on Sunday, 517,845 tests for COVID-29 had been conducted statewide.
As of August 9, the MSDH estimates that 49,836 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
