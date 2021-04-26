The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 638 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including seven in Hancock County -- with three new deaths statewide since April 23.
Monday's figures reflect cases and deaths reported to MSDH between Friday and Sunday, the agency said.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 310,987, with 7,178 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Monday. “There are currently 27 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,756 cases with 85 deaths, including 69 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 17,675 cases with 306 deaths, with 485 cases and 68 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 4,471 total cases with 143 deaths, including 188 cases and 37 deaths in long-term care.
As of April 19, the MSDH estimates that 299,066 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of April 22, there were 188 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 53 patients in an ICU and 25 patients on ventilators. There were also 25 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from drive-through sites around the state, and from some local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
