The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 612 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including five new cases in Hancock County — and 22 new deaths.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 69,986, with 2,011 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Thursday.
Hancock County now has a total of 414 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 15 deaths, including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of August 11, MSDH has administered a total of 87,850 tests and 436,268 administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 524,118.
As of August 9, the MSDH estimates that 49,836 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
