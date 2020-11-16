The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 589 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including three more in Hancock County —and two new deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 134,898, with 3,545 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 34 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and four deaths. There are currently 145 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
MSDH reported 969 cases and three deaths on Sunday; and 1,370 cases and 21 deaths on Saturday.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,071 cases of coronavirus with 34 deaths, including 57 cases and eight deaths in long-term care facilities. Hancock’s total number of cases jumped from 1,008 last Thursday, but there were no new deaths in the interim.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 6,453 cases with 101 deaths, including 303 cases and 35 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,327 cases with 65 deaths, including 99 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
As of Nov. 15, the MSDH reports that 723 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 180 patients in ICU — up from 154 on Friday; 96 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 96 patients on ventilators.
As of Nov. 15, the MSDH estimates that 116,683 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
