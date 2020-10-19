The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported an additional 586 cases of COVID-19 in the state and no deaths. Two hundred thirty-three cases were reported as of Saturday, Oct. 17, and 353 cases were reported as of Sunday, Oct. 18.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 110,592, with 3,171 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Monday.
MSDH on Saturday reported Friday’s totals of 751 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including 26 in Hancock County — and 10 new deaths, which occurred between Oct. 7-15.
Four more cases were reported in Hancock County over the weekend, bringing the totals to 769 cases with 27 deaths, including 41 cases and six deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County had a total of 4,811 cases with 81 deaths as of Monday morning, including 255 cases and 32 deaths in long-term care. Harrison County is listed as one of the state’s “high incidence” counties, experiencing 154 new cases in the one-week period between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4.
Pearl River County had a total of 1,082 cases with 56 deaths as of Monday, including 93 cases and 22 deaths in long-term care.
Statewide, as of Oct. 16, there were a total of 501 patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19; and 108 with suspected coronavirus infections. Of those hospitalized, 140 were in ICU; and 69 were on ventilators.
The MSDH reported that as of Oct. 11, approximately 94,165 Mississippians had recovered from the virus.
As of Oct. 15, a total of 941,532 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
