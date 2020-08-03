The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 572 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including 10 new cases in Hancock County -- and eight new deaths, bringing the totals for the year to 61,125 cases with 1,711 deaths.
Ashish K. Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, announced Sunday that Mississippi is on track to become the number one state in the nation in per capita cases of COVID-19. Jha said Mississippi residents already have the highest incidence of positive results per capita from coronavirus testing.
Jha said that while testing is down eight percent in the state, cases are up 37 percent, and are the highest numbers per person in the nation at 22 percent positivity. Jha said hospitalizations and the death rate are also up considerably over the past two weeks.
As of Monday, Hancock County had a reported total of 336 cases of the novel coronavirus with 14 deaths, including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Fifty-four new cases were reported in Harrison County on Monday, making the totals there 2,152 cases with 32 deaths, including 129 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care.
There were three new cases reported in Pearl River County on Monday, making the totals 485 cases with 36 deaths, including 55 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care.
MSDH reported 672 new cases of the virus statewide on Sunday, with 10 new deaths. On Saturday, the agency reported 1,134 cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths -- six of which occurred between July 5 and July 26, and were identified from death certificates.
As of Aug. 2, MSDH estimates that 42,391 Mississippi residents who at some point had the virus have recovered.
As of July 31, 477,160 people had been tested in the state, including 81,887 by the MSDH Public Laboratory and 395,273 by other healthcare providers around Mississippi.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.