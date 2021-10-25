The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 555 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 34 deaths, for the three-day period Oct. 22 through Oct. 24. Eight cases were reported in Hancock County.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 7,740 with 127 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 501,652 with 10,024 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “There are now 29 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
Seven deaths reported on Monday occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 21. Twenty-seven deaths occurred between Aug. 9 and Oct. 17, identified from death certificate reports.
As of Oct. 21, the MSDH reports that 290 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 102 patients in ICU; 19 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 60 patients on ventilators.
The MSDH updated public health guidance for mask use in public indoor settings.
“The Delta variant is much more contagious, and spreads twice as easily compared to other strains,” State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said. “The overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated persons, though there have been some infections, hospitalizations, and deaths seen in fully vaccinated persons. Some fully vaccinated persons who become infected may be contagious.”
Aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommends the following steps for all Mississippians to control the spread of COVID-19:
• Get a COVID-19 vaccination if you are eligible.
• MSDH recommends everyone (including those who are fully vaccinated) wear a mask in public indoor settings.
• If you test positive for COVID-19, even if fully vaccinated, you should isolate for at least 10 days from the beginning of your symptoms or from your test date if you have no symptoms.
• If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days following exposure. If you are not fully vaccinated, you should quarantine for at least 10 days after exposure (fully vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine after exposure, but should get tested).
• If you are 65 years of age or older, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
• If you have a chronic medical condition, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
Byers said that the impact of monoclonal antibodies is having a positive impact on those diagnosed with COVID-19 and can prevent hospitalization or death.
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go and get monoclonal antibodies.
As of Oct. 22, about 16,924 Hancock residents — about 36 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 14,644 Hancock residents — about 31 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering help with transportation to vaccination sites. Call the toll free line at 1-866-813-3616.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, while the Moderna vaccine is for those 16 and up and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved only for those 18 and up.
MSDH’s locations are now offering the booster shot for individuals with certain medial conditions such as cancers, organ transplants, and other immunocompromising situations. Residents can make an appointment on the MSDH’s website.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.