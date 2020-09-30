The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 552 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including three cases in Hancock County — and 12 new deaths, two of which occurred between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16, and were identified from death certificates.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 98,190, with 2,969 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, the MSDH released a report on COVID-19 cases and outbreaks at K-12 schools in the state, including data on 807 schools reporting from 77 counties for the week of Sept. 21-25.
In Hancock County, the school totals are as follows:
• Holy Trinity, one student quarantined during the week of Sept. 21-25, zero positive tests in teachers or staff; 1-5 students have tested positive since the start of school; and zero outbreaks since the start of school.
• Our Lady Academy, 1-5 students have tested positive since the start of school, with zero outbreaks at the school.
• St. Stanislaus, one student quarantined week of Sept. 21-25, zero have tested positive with zero outbreaks.
Neither the Bay-Waveland nor Hancock County school districts are listed in the report, although students have allegedly been quarantined at Hancock High School, forcing the football team to forfeit the game scheduled this Friday against St. Martin.
As of Wednesday, a total of 598 cases with 22 deaths had been reported in Hancock County, with 14 cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County had a total of 3,941 cases with 75 deaths, including 255 cases and 31 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had a total of 914 cases with 53 deaths, including 71 cases and 20 deaths in long-term care.
Statewide, as of Sept. 29, there were a total of 464 patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 100 with suspected coronavirus infections. Of those hospitalized, 136 were in ICU and 67 were on ventilators.
The MSDH reported that as of Sept. 27, approximately 89,737 Mississippians had recovered from the virus.
As of Sept. 29, a total of 823,185 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
