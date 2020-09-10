The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 517 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 33 new deaths.
Thirteen of the confirmed COVID-19 released deaths occurred between Aug. 7 and Sept. 1, identified from death certificate reports.
Hancock County’s total number of cases stands at 529 with 20 COVID-19-related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 88,322 with 2,656 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Thursday. “There are now 146 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of September 8, the MSDH reports that 525 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 185 patients in ICU; 158 patients with suspected infection; and 111 patients on ventilators.
As of September 7, the MSDH estimates that 74,098 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of September 9, MSDH has administered a total of 103,866 tests and 569,012 administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 672,878.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
