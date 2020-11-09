The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and no new deaths, including five new cases in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 127,205 with 3,443 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “There are now 105 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
MSDH reported 8-4 cases and 10 deaths on Sunday; and 1,031 cases and 15 deaths on Saturday.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 977 cases of coronavirus with 33 deaths, including 56 cases and eight deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 6,162 cases with 92 deaths, including 291 cases and 34 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,268 cases with 62 deaths, including 95 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
As of Nov. 6, the MSDH reports that 619 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection — up from 537 on Friday; 177 patients in ICU — up from 154 on Friday; 91 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 74 patients on ventilators, down from 76 on Friday.
As of Nov. 1, the MSDH estimates that 105,839 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
