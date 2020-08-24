The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 511 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and eight new deaths.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 78,405 with 2,248 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Monday morning.
MSDH reported 626 new cases and three deaths on Sunday; and 945 cases and 23 deaths on Saturday.
Hancock County’s total number of cases stands at 457 with 18 COVID-19-related deaths, with eight of those cases and four of the deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County now has a total of 3,061 cases with 46 deaths, with 149 cases and 17 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County now has 697 cases and 45 deaths, with 66 cases and 19 deaths in long-term care.
As of Sunday, Aug. 23, MSDH considers 62,707 Mississippi residents have recovered from the virus.
As of Aug. 21, 576,188 individuals around the state had been tested for COVID-19.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
