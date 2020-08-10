The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including five new cases in Hancock County — and 16 new deaths, nine of which occurred between July 13 and Aug. 2, and were identified from birth certificates.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 67,649, with 1,912 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Monday.
MSDH reported 527 cases and 22 deaths statewide on Sunday; and 1,210 cases and 26 deaths on Saturday.
Hancock County now has a reported total of 395 cases of COVID-19, with 14 deaths from the virus; including eight cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County reported 10 new cases as of Monday, bringing the total there to 2,530 cases of the novel coronavirus with 35 deaths, including 146 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care.
Four new cases were reported in Pearl River County on Monday, bringing the totals to 554 cases with 39 deaths, including 57 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care.
MSDH reports that as of last Friday, 509,612 tests for COVID-29 ad been conducted statewide.
As of August 2, the MSDH estimates that 42,391 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered. Those numbers were due to be updated on Sunday, but the new figures have not yet been released.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
