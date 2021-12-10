The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and nine deaths.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 7,864 with 132 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 519,115 with 10,326 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Friday. “There are now 37 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of Dec. 9, the MSDH reports that 213 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 70 patients in ICU; 13 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 40 patients on ventilators.
Four deaths reported on Friday occurred between Dec. 6 and Dec. 9. Five of the deaths reported occurred between Jan. 6 and Nov. 28, identified from death certificate reports.
The MSDH updated public health guidance for mask use in public indoor settings.
Aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recommends the following steps for all Mississippians to control the spread of COVID-19:
• Get a COVID-19 vaccination if you are eligible.
• MSDH recommends everyone (including those who are fully vaccinated) wear a mask in public indoor settings.
• If you test positive for COVID-19, even if fully vaccinated, you should isolate for at least 10 days from the beginning of your symptoms or from your test date if you have no symptoms.
• If you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days following exposure. If you are not fully vaccinated, you should quarantine for at least 10 days after exposure (fully vaccinated persons do not have to quarantine after exposure, but should get tested).
• If you are 65 years of age or older, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
• If you have a chronic medical condition, you should avoid all indoor mass gatherings, even if you have been vaccinated.
Byers said that the impact of monoclonal antibodies is having a positive impact on those diagnosed with COVID-19 and can prevent hospitalization or death.
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go and get monoclonal antibodies.
As of Dec. 10, about 18,604 Hancock residents — about 39 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 16,172 Hancock residents — about 34 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
Statewide, the total doses administered is 3,320,203. Of that number, 1,629,047 have received at least one dose. The MSDH reports that 1,427,368 Mississippians are fully vaccinated and 332,357 people have received the booster or third dose.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free, safe and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. You can be vaccinated at any of our free sites, or at hundreds of providers statewide. Find booster and vaccination information at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination
Third vaccine doses and booster doses are now available through county health departments for those who qualify. More information at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
