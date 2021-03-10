The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 437 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 11 new deaths.
Three deaths occurred between Feb. 12 and Feb. 27, identified from death certificate reports.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 3,562 with 78 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 298,445 with 6,845 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “There are now 50 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of March 8, the MSDH reports that 313 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 94 patients in ICU; 50 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 53 patients on ventilators.
The State Health Officer urges Mississippians to avoid any non-essential contact with those outside your immediate household. You are safest at home, in small groups, and outdoors. Please wear a mask in public and keep a safe distance from others. These steps can bring COVID-19 cases down swiftly if they are followed.
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are online at https://msdh.ms.gov/covid-19.
As of March 8, the MSDH estimates that 283,953 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
Statewide combined testing as of March 7: 2,522,676
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
