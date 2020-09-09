The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including six new cases in Hancock County — and 39 new deaths, 12 of which occurred between July 14 and Aug. 28 and were identified from death certificates.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 87,805 with 2,653 deaths,” according to MSDH”s statement Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Hancock County had a total of 526 cases of the novel coronavirus with 20 deaths, including nine cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County had 20 new cases and three deaths, bringing the total number to 3,547 cases with 66 deaths as of Wednesday, with 223 cases and 26 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River had 799 cases with 49 deaths as of Wednesday, with 70 cases and 20 deaths in long-term care.
The MSDH reported that as of Monday, 74,098 Mississippians had recovered from the virus.
As of Wednesday, 668,198 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
