The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 13 new deaths, with no new cases or deaths reported in Hancock County.
Of the 13 deaths reported today, three are from “prior weeks identified through death certificate investigation,” MSDH states.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 9,090, with 409 deaths,” according to an MSDH statement Friday.
Hancock County now has a total of 72 cases of COVID-19 with nine deaths. Six of those cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH's latest figures.
Five new cases was reported in Harrison County, bringing the total to 193 with six deaths, and one case and one death in a long-term care facility.
In Pearl River County, one new case was reported, making the total 189. There were no deaths were reported bringing the total to 24 deaths, and 42 cases and six deaths in long-term care facilities.
The MSDH has begun releasing data on patients who have been “presumed” recovered from the virus. Currently, 4,421 of the Mississippians who were previously afflicted with COVID-19 are “presumed recovered” from the disease. The recovery number is based on data through May 3.
As of 6 p.m May 7, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory has conducted 13,995 tests. The total number of positive individuals from MPHL tests is 1,743, MSDH reports.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
Read more at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.
