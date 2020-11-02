The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and zero new deaths.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 900 with 30 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 120,865 with 3,348 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “There are now 126 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of October 30, the MSDH reports that 595 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 171 patients in ICU; 78 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 76 patients on ventilators.
As of October 25, the MSDH estimates that 101,385 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.