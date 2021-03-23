The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 306 new cases of COVID-19 — including eight new cases in Hancock County — and 21 new deaths in the state.
“Five deaths occurred between March 16 and March 21, and 16 occurred between December 30 and March 18, identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement Tuesday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 303,238, with 6,977 deaths.”
On Monday, the agency reported 95 new cases and zero deaths.
As of Tuesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,631 cases with 84 deaths, including 69 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Tuesday, Harrison County had 17,245 cases with 298 deaths, with 485 cases and 69 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 4,348 total cases with 134 deaths, including 1886 cases and 36 deaths in long-term care.
As of March 22, the MSDH estimates that 290,537 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
Also as of March 22, there were 251 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 80 patients in an ICU and 39 patients on ventilators. There were also 32 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from drive-through sites around the state, and from some local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
