The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 3,608 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and six new deaths over the three-day period July 23 through July 25.
102 new cases were reported in Hancock County over the three day period. Hancock County’s total now stands at 4,152 with 88 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 336,788 with 7,508 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “There are now 72 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
Two of the deaths reported on Monday occurred between July 21 and July 22. Four of the deaths occurred been June 8 and July 17, identified from death certificate reports.
As of July 22, the MSDH reports that 503 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 165 patients in ICU; 36 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 65 patients on ventilators.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said that Mississippi is now seeing its “fourth wave” of COVID cases.
“The rapid rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations from the delta variant is hitting younger adults — under 50 years old — the hardest,” according to the agency’s statement. “It’s our largest unvaccinated group. Please take steps right away to get protect. This is the delta variant at work. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Mississippi are almost four times higher than just three weeks ago. Please take this renewed outbreak seriously. Make sure you’re vaccinated, and if you’re over 65 or have a chronic medical condition avoid crowded indoor places (even if you’re vaccinated).
The latest COVID-19 guidance, protective steps to take, and vaccination information are online at https://msdh.ms.gov/covid-19. COVID-19 vaccinations are free in the state. Check for local providers at www.vaccines.gov/search.
As of Friday, about 12,383 Hancock residents — about 26 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 10,925 Hancock residents — about 23 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering help with transportation to vaccination sites. Call the toll free line at 1-866-813-3616.
Local pediatricians also recommend that parents have their children vaccinated before the 2021-2022 school year begins in August.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, while the Modern vaccine is for those 16 and up and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is approved only for those 18 and up.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Hancock County on July 28-31.
No appointments necessary. Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.
Wednesday, July 28th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, July 29th
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Friday, July 30th
9 a.m. – noon
Saturday, July 31st
9 a.m. – noon
Hancock County Kiln Shelter
18320 Hwy 43
Kiln, Mississippi
Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.
As of July 19, the MSDH estimates that 315,209 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
