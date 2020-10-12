The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and no new deaths.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 105,228, with 3,101 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Monday.
The MSDH reported 294 new cases of the virus with 5 new deaths on Sunday, which occurred between Oct. 5 and Oct. 10. On Saturday, the agency reported 957 new cases and 16 new deaths, six of which occurred between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 and were identified from death certificate reports.
As of Monday, 696 cases of the virus and 26 deaths had been reported in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic, including 25 cases and five deaths in long-term care facilities. That marks 24 new cases and one new death in Hancock since Friday.
As of Monday, Harrison County had a total of 4,420 cases with 79 deaths, including 255 cases and 32 deaths in long-term care. Harrison County has reported 216 new cases since last Wednesday.
Pearl River County had a total of 1,016 cases with 54 deaths, including 89 cases and 22 deaths in long-term care.
Statewide, as of Oct. 9, there were a total of 491 patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19; and 109 with suspected coronavirus infections. Of those hospitalized, 136 were in ICU; and 59 were on ventilators.
The MSDH reported that as of Oct. 11, approximately 94,165 Mississippians had recovered from the virus.
As of Oct. 3, a total of 904,005 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
