The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 276 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 11 new deaths, including two which occurred between July 26 and July 30. Those totals include seven new cases and one new death in Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 72,412, with 2,095 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Monday.
MSDH reported 381 cases of the virus and four deaths on Sunday; 825 cases and 37 deaths (six of which occurred between July 30 and Aug. 6) on Saturday; and 944 cases and 32 deaths on Friday.
There has now been a total of 432 cases and 16 deaths reported in Hancock County since the pandemic began.
Harrison County on Monday reported 16 new cases and one more death, bringing the totals to 2,804 and 38, respectively.
Twelve new cases and one new death were reported in Pearl River County, making the totals there 613 cases and 42 deaths.
As of Aug. 9, MSDH estimates that 49,836 Mississippi residents have recovered from the virus.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, 541,254 people had been tested for the virus statewide.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call 228-867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
