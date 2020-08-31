The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 274 new cases of COVID-19 — including five new cases in Hancock County — and 32 deaths statewide, 19 of which occurred between July 8 and Aug. 24 and were identified from death certificates.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 82,950, with 2,473 deaths,” MSDH said in its statement on Monday.
MSDH on Sunday reported 647 cases of the novel coronavirus with 14 deaths, 12 of which occurred between July 31 and Aug. 20 and were identified from death certificates — two of those cases were in Hancock County; and 735 cases on Saturday, with 14 deaths.
As of Monday, a total of 495 cases and 20 deaths had been reported in Hancock County, with eight of those cases and four of the deaths in long-term care facilities.
In Harrison County, a total of 3,300 cases and 57 deaths had been reported as of Monday, with 149 cases and 18 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 751 cases with 48 deaths, including 66 cases and 19 deaths in long-term care.
MSDH said that as of Aug. 30, 67,918 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began have recovered.
Statewide, 626,895 people had been tested for the virus as of Aug. 30.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
