The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 273 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 11 new deaths. Three new cases of the virus were reported in Hancock County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 49.
The death toll in Hancock remains at five.
Healthcare officials say it’s still too early to report the number of patients officially “recovered” from the disease, but will release those figures when the data becomes available.
There were eight new coronavirus cases reported in Harrison County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 129. The total of deaths there remains at five. In Pearl River County, nine new cases were reported, bringing the total to 102, with eight deaths.
“The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,360, with 122 deaths,” according to an MSDH statement. “Six new outbreaks have been identified in long-term care facilities.”
MSDH said that as of 6 p.m. on April 12, the agency’s Public Health Laboratory had tested 9,412 individuals; and local healthcare providers around the state had tested an additional 28,321, for a total of 37,733.
As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, MSDH had tested 9,825 people, with 1,090 of those tests returning positive for the virus. No data was yet available Wednesday for the additional tests conducted by other providers statewide.
Also as of April 14, approximately 28 percent of the individuals who tested positive for the virus had to be hospitalized, down one percent from the previous day.
"The MSDH Public Health Laboratory, its partners, and private providers are testing statewide for COVID-19," according to the agency. "Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state.
"Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test."
There are now three COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
MSDH has issued the following recommendations for healthcare workers, essential businesses, and the general public, including:
• Everyone should wear a cloth mask when away from home in places like grocery stores where a distance of at least six feet between persons can't easily be maintained. (Remember, surgical masks or other medical-grade masks should be reserved for healthcare workers only.)
• Essential businesses should make every effort to ensure proper hand hygiene, avoid crowding, and encourage social distancing.
• Healthcare workers should wear a face covering (either manufactured or appropriate cloth mask) throughout the workday in clinical care areas, even if they do not come into direct contact with patients.
