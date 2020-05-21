As of Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 255 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 10 new deaths. There were no new cases or deaths reported in Hancock County on Thursday.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 12,222, with 580 deaths,” according to the MSDH statement on Thursday. “22 of the new cases reported today were among residents in long-term care facilities, and there are now 98 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
Hancock County still had a total of 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, with 10 deaths from the virus. Seven of the cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH figures.
As of May 17, according to MSDH figures, 7,681 of the Mississippians who had at one point contracted the novel coronavirus are now “presumed recovered.”
Statewide, 125,970 people had been tested for the virus as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, including 20,072 by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and 105,898 by other providers around the state.
As of May 19, the MSDH reports that there are 460 patients hospitalized with “confirmed infection;” 184 patients hospitalizations with “suspected infection;” 157 patients in ICU; and 89 patients on ventilators.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
Learn more at www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.