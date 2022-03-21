The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and six deaths for the three-day period March 18-20.
The MSDH announced last week that daily county-by-county totals will now be summarized on a weekly basis.
As of March 20, Hancock County’s total was at 12,185, up 11 cases from the March 13 count, with 150 COVID-19 related deaths.
For current COVID-19 county level of community transmission, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Due to the recent decline in statewide COVID-19 activity, MSDH will include fewer demographic charts and less frequent updates to a number of daily charts and reports. Most charts will be updated weekly and were discontinued on Friday, March 11.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 793,635 with 12,336 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “There are now 31 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of March 17, the MSDH reports that 97 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 31 patients in ICU; 11 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 27 patients on ventilators.
Six deaths reported on Monday occurred between August 20, 2021 and March 13, identified from death certificate reports.
Monoclonal antibodies is having a positive impact on those diagnosed with COVID-19 and can prevent hospitalization or death.
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for information about where to go and get monoclonal antibodies.
As of March 14, about 19,877 Hancock residents — about 42 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 17,456 Hancock residents — about 37 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
Statewide, the total doses administered is 3,755,566. Of that number, 1,741,175 have received at least one dose. The MSDH reports that 1,524,761 Mississippians are fully vaccinated and 561,336 people have received the booster or third dose.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free, safe and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. You can be vaccinated at any of our free sites, or at hundreds of providers statewide. Find booster and vaccination information at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination
Third vaccine doses and booster doses are now available through county health departments for those who qualify. More information at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years old.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
