The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 238 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 12 new deaths.
Three of the confirmed COVID-19 related deaths between April 26 and May 26 were identified through death certificate reports from the George, Grenada, and Jackson Counties, MSDH states.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 16,560, with 794 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Thursday.
The number of long-term care outbreaks will be updated later on Thursday, MSDH states.
Hancock County’s totals now stand at 90 cases with 12 deaths; and eight cases and three deaths in long-term care facilities.
As of June 4, there are currently 442 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, MSDH states.
As of May 31, 11,203 Mississippi residents are “presumed recovered” from COVID-19, according to MSDH.
As of 6 p.m. on June 2, 192,362 Mississippians had been tested for the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
Learn more at www.msdh.ms.gov.
