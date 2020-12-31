The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 2,756 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 40 deaths, including 52 new cases and one new death in Hancock County.
“Thirty-eight deaths occurred between Dec. 7 and Dec. 30, and two occurred between Dec. 22 and Dec.26, identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement Monday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 215,811, with 4,787 deaths.
“Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 70 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and 15 deaths. There are currently 236 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
As of Thursday morning, Hancock County had a total of 2,033 cases of coronavirus with 55 deaths, including 70 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Thursday, Harrison County had 10,680 cases with 157 deaths, including 470 cases and 57 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 2,581 total cases with 81 deaths, including 155 cases and 31 deaths in long-term care.
As of Dec. 27, the MSDH estimates that 167,263 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Dec. 29, 1,387 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 321 patients in an ICU and 206 patients on ventilators. There were also 76 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Hobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
