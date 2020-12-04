The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, reported 2,480 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 37 new deaths.
Twenty-three of the deaths occurred between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. Fourteen of the deaths occurred between Nov. 10 and Nov. 29, identified from death certificate reports.
Nineteen new cases were reported in Hancock County. Hancock County’s total now stands at 1,328 with 42 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 161,516 with 3,916 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Friday. “There are now 194 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of December 2, the MSDH reports that 1,052 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 277 patients in ICU; 108 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 137 patients on ventilators.
“When cases rise, hospitalizations and deaths follow. If you’re not doing your part to stop the spread, it’s urgent that you start. Avoid large gatherings, keep a safe distance from others, and wear a mask in public places,” MSDH stated on Monday.
On Wednesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Hobbs released public health guidelines in response to the rising numbers, “urging every Mississippi resident that they should avoid any social gathering that include individuals outside of the nuclear family or household.”
As of November 29, the MSDH estimates that 128,746 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
Statewide combined testing as of Nov. 28: MSDH: 130,478; Other testing providers: 1,236,355.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
