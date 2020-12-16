The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 2,343 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 42 deaths, including 25 new cases and three new deaths in Hancock County.
Thirty-three of those deaths occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15, and nine occurred between Nov. 13 and Dec. 8, and were identified from death certificate reports.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 185,643, with 4,294 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Wednesday. “Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 96 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and 10 deaths. There are currently 239 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
“Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain at an all-time high. As of Dec. 14, 1,238 patients were hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed COVID-19, including 310 in intensive care,” and 187 of those patients were on ventilators. There were also 81 people hospitalized with suspected coronavirus infections.
As of Wednesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,564 cases of coronavirus with 49 deaths, including 68 cases and 13 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Wednesday, Harrison County had 8,990 cases with 130 deaths, including 427 cases and 47 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 2,083 total cases with 74 deaths as of Wednesday, including 138 cases and 26 deaths in long-term care.
As of Dec. 13, the MSDH estimates that 148,466 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
