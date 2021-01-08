The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 2,175 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 40 new deaths.
Fourteen of the deaths occurred between Nov. 26 and Jan. 1, identified from death certificate reports.
Thirty-eight new cases and one new death were reported in Hancock County.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 2,290 with 57 COVID-19 related deaths.
On Thursday, the MSDH reported 3,255 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths statewide.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 233,665 with 5,101 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Friday. “There are now 221 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of January 7, the MSDH reports that 1,419 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 348 patients in ICU; 61 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 229 patients on ventilators.
The State Health Officer urges Mississippians to avoid any non-essential contact with those outside your immediate household. You are safest at home, in small groups, and outdoors. Please wear a mask in public and keep a safe distance from others. These steps can bring COVID-19 cases down swiftly if they are followed. The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are online at https://msdh.ms.gov/covid-19.
As of January 3, the MSDH estimates that 182,103 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
Statewide combined testing as of January 2 : MSDH: 148,300; Other testing providers: 1,738,236.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
