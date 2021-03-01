The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 — including 13 new cases in Hancock County — and no new deaths in the state.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases now stands at 294,994, with 6,681 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement Monday. However, the agency did not report an update on cases and deaths in long-term care facilities Monday.
MSDH reported 704 new cases and 12 deaths statewide on Sunday; and 549 cases and 31 deaths on Saturday.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,473 cases with 74 deaths. There were 31 new cases reported in Hancock County on Sunday; and 22 new cases reported on Saturday.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 16,710 cases with 278 deaths.
Pearl River County had 4,167 cases and a total of 130 deaths.
As of Feb. 22, the MSDH estimates that 273,437 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Feb. 26, there were 451 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 114 patients in an ICU and 41 patients on ventilators. There were also 41 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections. Those numbers are down from last week — as of last Wednesday, there were 512 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 153 patients in an ICU and 93 patients on ventilators. There were also 59 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
However, state health officials said last week that while there’s reason to be optimistic, Mississippi residents still need to be cautious.
The Mississippi State Medical Association on Friday hosted its weekly COVID-19 update, during which state Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the extreme winter weather in the state last week possibly lower the amount of tests given, so the downward trend in numbers of positive cases — while a good sign — does not necessarily mean the virus is going away completely.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said citizens should continue to wear masks and socially distance. He also advised Mississippi residents not to travel during spring break and to keep any gatherings “small” and outdoors.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
