The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including two in Hancock County — and nine new deaths, all of which occurred between Aug. 13 and Sept. 4 and were identified from death certificates.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 90,018, with 2,706 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Monday.
As of Monday, a total of 540 cases with 20 deaths had been reported in Hancock County, with nine cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County had a total of 3,625 cases with 69 deaths, including 237 cases and 29 deaths in long-term care.
Pear River County had a total of 823 cases with 49 deaths, including 71 cases and 20 deaths in long-term care.
The MSDH reported that as of Sept. 13, approximately 78,971 Mississippians had recovered from the virus.
Also as of Sept. 13, 684,111 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus.
As of Sept. 10, there were 545 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 100 were on ventilators.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.