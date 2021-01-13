The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,942 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 31 new deaths, including 50 new cases in Hancock County.
Two of the deaths occurred between Dec.24 and Jan. 7, identified from death certificate reports.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 2,433 with 57 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 243,899 with 5,315 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “There are now 222 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of January 11, the MSDH reports that 1,405 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 354 patients in ICU; 61 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 222 patients on ventilators.
The State Health Officer urges Mississippians to avoid any non-essential contact with those outside your immediate household. You are safest at home, in small groups, and outdoors. Please wear a mask in public and keep a safe distance from others. These steps can bring COVID-19 cases down swiftly if they are followed. The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are online at https://msdh.ms.gov/covid-19.
As of January 10, the MSDH estimates that 198,888 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
Statewide combined testing as of January 10 : MSDH: 153,230; Other testing providers: 1,816,740.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday announced that the state will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations to Mississippians over the age of 65 and to those residents 18 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.
From the Mississippi State Department of Health:
- The COVID-19 vaccination is a two-dose series. For Pfizer’s vaccine, the second dose is due 21 days after. For the Moderna vaccine, the second dose is due 28 days after.
- The COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are not interchangeable. The second dose in the two-dose series must be the same manufacture/type of vaccine as the first.
- Please schedule your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the same facility you received your first dose.
Mississippians can call 1-877-978-6453 or go to covidvaccine.umc.edu to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Local hospitals and private clinics can now provide COVID-19 vaccinations to adults 75 and older. For a list of local providers, visit msdh.ms.gov.
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
