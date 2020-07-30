The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 1,775 cases of COVID-19 in the state -- including 12 new cases in Hancock County -- and 48 deaths, 23 of which occurred between July 10 and 27 and were identified from death certificates.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 57,579, with 1,611 deaths," according to the agency's statement on Thursday. "Today's cases included 55 among residents in long-term care facilities, and 13 resident deaths."
There are now a total of 310 cases of the novel coronavirus reported in Hancock County, and 14 total deaths, with eight cases and four of the deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison on Thursday reported 39 new cases and two new deaths, making the totals there 1,982 visors cases and 29 deaths, with 124 cases and 14 deaths recorded in long-term care facilities.
Pearl River County reported 10 new cases on Thursday, making the totals there 462 cases with 35 deaths, including 53 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care.
MSDH estimates that, as of Sunday, 35,071 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.
As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 465,356 tests had been performed by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory and other healthcare providers around the state.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.
