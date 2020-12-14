The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 5 new deaths.
Over the weekend, MSDH reported 2,665 new cases and 56 deaths statewide on Saturday, Dec. 12; and 1,500 new cases and 19 deaths on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Hancock County’s total now stands at 1,508 with 46 COVID-19 related deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 181,095 with 4,204 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “There are now 218 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of December 11, the MSDH reports that 1,164 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 298 patients in ICU; 100 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 178 patients on ventilators.
The State Health Officer urges Mississippians to avoid any non-essential contact with those outside your immediate household. You are safest at home, in small groups, and outdoors. Please wear a mask in public and keep a safe distance from others. These steps can bring COVID-19 cases down swiftly if they are followed. The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are online at https://msdh.ms.gov/covid-19.
As of December 6, the MSDH estimates that 136,627 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
Statewide combined testing as of Dec.13: MSDH: 139,409; Other testing providers: 1,468,394.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered. Call 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
