The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,648 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 98 deaths, including 13 new cases and one new death in Hancock County.
“Fifty-two deaths occurred between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11, and 46 occurred between Oct. 28 and Jan. 8, identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement Tuesday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases (since the beginning of the pandemic) now stands at 241,957, with 5,284 deaths.
“Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 16 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and eight deaths. There are currently 222 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
MSDH on Monday reported 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 19 deaths. On Sunday, MSDH reported 2,241 new cases and 22 new deaths; on Saturday, the agency reported 3,203 cases of the virus and 46 deaths.
The agency also reported Saturday that one death that had previously been reported in Hancock County had been corrected to Harrison County.
As of Tuesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 2,383 cases of coronavirus with 57 deaths, including 69 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities. There were 13 new cases reported in Hancock on Monday, 37 new cases on Sunday and 30 on Saturday.
Also as of Tuesday, Harrison County had 12,447 cases — up by 100 from the day before — with 185 deaths, including 476 cases and 61 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 3,060 total cases with 90 deaths, including 158 cases and 31 deaths in long-term care.
As of Jan. 10, the MSDH estimates that 198,888 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Jan. 11, 1,405 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 354 patients in an ICU and 222 patients on ventilators. There were also 61 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
