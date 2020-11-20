The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday reported 1,638 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 23 deaths, including 16 new cases in Hancock County.
Seventeen deaths occurred between Nov. 14 and Nov. 19, and six occurred between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13, and were identified from death certificate reports, according to MSDH.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 140,429, with 3,642 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Tuesday. “Outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities continue to rise. There are currently 170 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, with 86 new cases among residents, and 9 additional deaths.”
As of Friday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,114 cases of coronavirus with 37 deaths, including 59 cases and nine deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Friday, Harrison County had 6,666 cases with 105 deaths, including 319 cases and 35 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,385 cases with 66 deaths, including 99 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
As of Nov. 18, the MSDH reports that 824 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed infection; 222 patients were in ICU; 102 patients were hospitalized with suspected infection; and 103 patients were on ventilators.
As of Nov. 15, the MSDH estimates that 116,683 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled across Mississippi every week. If you have symptoms or may have been exposed, be tested. If you're a college student or teacher about to travel, be tested before you go (no symptoms required). For a schedule of locations and how to make an appointment, visit http://HealthyMS.com/freetesting.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
