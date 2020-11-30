The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported an additional 1,485 cases of COVID-19 in the state — including eight new cases in Hancock County — and one new death.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 153,270, with 3,807 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Monday morning. “Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 12 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and three deaths. There are currently 199 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
The figures MSDH reported on Monday morning followed a bleak weekend — it reported 1,845 cases and 27 deaths on Sunday and 1,553 cases and 10 deaths on Saturday.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,236 cases of coronavirus with 40 deaths, including 67 cases and 11 deaths in long-term care facilities. There were 17 new cases and one death reported in Hancock County on Sunday; and nine cases on Saturday.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 7,244 cases with 111 deaths, including 348 cases and 37 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,541 cases with 68 deaths, including 103 cases and 23 deaths in long-term care.
As of Nov. 27, the MSDH reports that 971 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed infection; 268 patients were in ICU; 87 patients were hospitalized with suspected infection; and 97 patients were on ventilators.
As of Nov. 29, the MSDH estimates that 128,746 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
Free COVID-19 testing is scheduled across Mississippi every week. If you have symptoms or may have been exposed, be tested. If you're a college student or teacher about to travel, be tested before you go (no symptoms required). For a schedule of locations and how to make an appointment, visit http://HealthyMS.com/freetesting.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
