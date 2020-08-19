The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,348 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 36 new deaths.
Four new cases were reported in Hancock County.
Hancock County’s total number of cases stands at 436 with 17 COVID-19-related deaths.
Deaths reported on Wednesday were from the following counties: DeSoto (1); Greene (1); Grenada (1); Jackson (2); Jasper (1); Lafayette (3); Lamar (1); Lauderdale (1); Lowndes (1); Montgomery (1); Newton (1); Noxubee (1); Pearl River (2); Prentiss (1); Rankin (1); Stone (3); Sunflower (1); and Tate (1).
Twelve of the confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday occurred between July 22 and August 14, identified from death certificate reports. The additional deaths were reported in the following counties: Chickasaw (1); Hinds (1); Lamar (1); Lincoln (1); Marion (1); Neshoba (1); Simpson (1); Tishomingo (1); Warren (1); and Washington (3).
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 74,555 with 2,163 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “There are now 180 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of August 17, the MSDH reports that 929 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 284 patients in ICU; 161 patients with suspected infection; and 163 patients on ventilators.
As of August 16, the MSDH estimates that 56,577 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of August 16, MSDH has administered a total of 90,468 tests and 450,786 administered by other testing providers, MSDH states. The total number of tests statewide is 541,254.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
