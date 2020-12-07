The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including 18 in Hancock County — and no new deaths.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 166,194, with 3,961 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Monday. “Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 35 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and three deaths. There are currently 202 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
MSDH reported 1,473 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday morning, with 12 deaths, including eight that occurred between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4; and four that occurred between Nov. 24-29, and were identified from death certificates.
On Saturday morning, MSDH reported 1,942 new cases and 33 new deaths, including 24 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4; and nine between Oc. 22 and Nov. 25, all identified from death certificate reports.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,365 cases of coronavirus with 43 deaths, including 67 cases and 12 deaths in long-term care facilities. MSDH reported six new cases in Hancock County on Sunday and 13 new cases and one death on Saturday.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 7,885 cases — up by 110 from Sunday — with 116 deaths, including 387 cases and 38 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 1,746 total cases with 71 deaths as of Monday, including 118 cases and 24 deaths in long-term care.
As of Dec. 4, the MSDH reports that 1,051 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 286 patients are in ICU; 106 patients are hospitalized with suspected infection; and 165 patients are on ventilators.
Also as of Dec. 6, the MSDH estimates that 135,627 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.