The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,256 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 17 new deaths.
Nineteen new cases were reported in Hancock County. Hancock County’s total now stands at 1,003 with 33 COVID-19 related deaths.
Two of the COVID-19 related deaths occurred between November 1 and November 2, identified from death certificate reports.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 129,394 with 3,497 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Wednesday. “There are now 123 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
As of November 10, the MSDH reports that 669 Mississippians are hospitalized with confirmed infection; 191 patients in ICU; 87 patients hospitalized with suspected infection; and 78 patients on ventilators.
As of November 8, the MSDH estimates that 111,430 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
