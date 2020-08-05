The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Wednesday reported 1,245 new cases of COVID-19 in the state — including five new cases in Hancock County — and 51 deaths, 19 of which occurred between July 11-29, and were identified from death certificates.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 63,444, with 1,804 deaths,” the agency said in its statement Wednesday.
A total of 349 cases and 14 deaths from the virus have been reported in Hancock County, with eight of the cases and four of the deaths occurring in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County on Wednesday reported 59 new cases and two new deaths, bringing the total there to 2,287 cases with 35 deaths, including 136 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County on Wednesday reported 19 new cases, making the totals 515 with 37 deaths, including 56 cases and 15 deaths in long-term care.
As of Aug. 2, MSDH estimates that 42,391 Mississippi residents who at some point had the virus have recovered.
As of July 31, 477,160 people had been tested in the state, including 81,887 by the MSDH Public Laboratory and 395,273 by other healthcare providers around Mississippi.
Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing. Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed.
