The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 1,227 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 19 deaths, including 13 new cases in Hancock County.
The deaths occurred between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9, and were “identified from death certificate reports,” according to the agency’s statement Monday. “Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases (since the pandemic began) now stands at 240,309, with 5,186 deaths.
“Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 25 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and 4 deaths. There are currently 221 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
On Sunday, MSDH reported 2,241 new cases and 22 new deaths; on Saturday, the agency reported 3,203 cases of the virus and 46 deaths. The agency also reported Saturday that one death that had previously been reported in Hancock County had been corrected to Harrison County.
As of Monday morning, Hancock County had a total of 2,370 cases of coronavirus with 56 deaths, including 69 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities. There were 37 new cases reported in Hancock County on Sunday and 30 on Saturday.
Also as of Monday, Harrison County had 12,347 cases with 172 deaths, including 4773 cases and 59 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 3,041 total cases with 89 deaths, including 158 cases and 31 deaths in long-term care.
As of Jan. 3, the MSDH estimates that 182,103 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of Jan. 8, 1,402 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 329 patients in an ICU and 219 patients on ventilators. There were also 58 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs is still recommending that Mississippi residents curtail social gatherings as much as possible.
“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” Dobbs said. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
Additionally, according to MSDH, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19 by order of the State Health Officer. (If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.)
“Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.